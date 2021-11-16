Tamil Nadu govt plans healthcare at doorsteps for flood-hit to prevent diseases

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the homes of those affected by flood in Sholinganallur and Madipakkam, and inspected the mobile medical camps being conducted for them.





“The Health Department is organising health camps in the flood-affected areas within the city. The team of doctors and healthcare personnel are going door-to-door to check for symptoms or fever or other health concerns due to waterborne infections,” Subramanian said.





He added that medicines required to treat such cases are also being distributed by the team of doctors. “At least 500 medical camps are being organised every day in Chennai. The patients who require further treatment are being referred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Omandurar Government General Hospital. Based on the results from the camps in Chennai, the medical camps are likely to be conducted in other districts also, as several other districts are also receiving heavy rains for past few days,” he added.





Subramanian said more than 37 lakh people have been benefitted from Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam programme so far, and medicines for diabetes and hypertension, dialysis and physiotherapy are reaching the people at their doorstep itself.