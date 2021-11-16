Coimbatore reports two cases of H1N1 infections

Coimbatore :

Two H1N1 infections were reported in the district on Monday, reportedly for the first time this year. The infected persons, women aged 63 and 68, are undergoing treatment in a private hospital and said to be recovering well.





Officials suspect that the spread could have originated from Kerala as a relative of one of the patients had visited her from the neighbouring state recently. The other patient has no recent travel history and the source of infection is yet to be ascertained. The infected women’s family members were tested but were negative for the flu.





Meanwhile, the Coimbatore Corporation advised the public to wear masks while going out to prevent the spread of the flu. “People should wash their hands frequently and approach the nearby Primary Health Centre (PHC) in case of any symptoms like fever, cough or headache,” said Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara.





As it is the rainy season, 64 medical camps are being conducted in the Corporation on a daily basis.