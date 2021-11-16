Tamil Nadu to get more rains as cyclonic circulations merge: Met dept

Chennai :

“An east-west shear zone extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level runs from south-east Arabian sea to south-west Bay of Bengal across south interior Karnataka, north Kerala and north Tamil Nadu. The cyclonic circulation over the south-east Arabian Sea now lies over east-central and adjoining south-east Arabian Sea off Karnataka-north Kerala coasts and extends up to mid-tropospheric level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over east-central Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra coasts during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 48 hours,” S Balachandran, deputy director-general of Meteorology, RMC, said.





He added that the cyclonic circulation formed on Sunday over south interior Karnataka and adjoining north interior Tamil Nadu has merged with the cyclonic circulation over east-central and adjoining south-east Arabian Sea off Karnataka-north Kerala coasts.









Under the influence of this formation, for the next 24 hours, heavy rain is expected over Erode, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Kallakurichi districts, besides Puducherry and Karaikal area.





On November 17 and 18 heavy to very heavy rain is predicted in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and delta districts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till Friday.



