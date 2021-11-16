Piyush Goyal launches India’s 1st Digital Food Museum in Thanjai

Thiruchirapalli :

The 1,860-sqft museum was established by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.





It was co-developed by FCI and Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museums, Bangalore, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.1 crore with breakthrough technologies like projection mapping, RFID, touch screen kiosk, proximity sensors and touch sensors. It will function from 11 am to 5 pm on all working days.





The museum showcases the evolution which transformed the nomadic hunter-gatherers into settled agriculture producers, leading to the beginning of the civilisations. “It also displays the ancient grain storage methods (both global and indigenous) and challenges in storage besides information about the journey of FCI.





Highlighting the importance of focussing on quality and productivity in taking the farmers’ produce to the world to become a global supplier, the Union Minister said, “We are already the fifth largest agricultural exporter in the world and we are aspiring for more.” “By adopting global best practices, we will improve our processes, bring about system changes, reduce our unnecessary expenditure and benefit our farmers and consumers,” Goyal said after launching the museum from Delhi.





Goyal said it is the first such museum in India to depict India’s food security story from “ship to mouth” existence to becoming one of the largest food grain exporters nations. “Tamil Nadu will now be home to the agricultural history of India. Thanjavur is the cultural capital of Tamil Nadu. Now it will be home to the agricultural history of India,” he said.