Returnees from UK, UAE test Covid positive as Tamil Nadu Logs 802 Cases, 12 deaths

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu added 802 new Covid-19 infections including two returnees from the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, respectively, pushing the overall tally to 27,15,6 32, the health department said on Monday.





As many as 12 people have succumbed to the virus, mounting the toll to 36,296, a medical bulletin said. Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 918 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,69,848 and leaving 9,488 active cases. ..





A total of 1,01,070 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,27,47,257.





Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 122 and 123 cases, respectively, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.





As many as 20 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Perambalur and Tenkasi recorded zero active cases, the bulletin said.