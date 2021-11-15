Stalin inspects rain battered Kanniyakumari, crop damage, gives away flood assistance

Chennai :

Stalin, continuing his inspection of flood hit regions of the state since last week, gave away a cheque of Rs 4 lakh as solatium to the kin of a man who drowned days ago in the district.





The chief minister inspected the breaches on the banks of Periyakulam and Buddanar channel at Thovalai and Padmanabhapuram respectively, damage to roads and distributed flood assistance to affected people housed in a relief camp, an official release said.





Later, chairing a meet to review the situation at Kanniyakumari he directed officials to ensure swift flood relief, rehabilitation measures, maintaining sanitation and provision of food and health care facilities to people hit by the deluge.













Stalin, inspected the banana crops hit by heavy rains at Melankodu, and farmers apprised him on crop losses suffered by them.





Kanniyakumari, the Cauvery Delta regions and northern districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall recently.





During the current northeast monsoon, Kanniyakumari district (between October 1 and November 15) received 83.96 CM rainfall while 38.99 CM is the normal and the percentage departure from normal is 115, according to the Meteorological department.





Ministers including K N Nehru (Local Administration), KKSSR Ramachandran (Revenue and Disaster Management), MLAs and top officials were present.











