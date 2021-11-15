After two weeks, Tamil Nadu schools, colleges reopen with 80pc attendance

Chennai :

However, certain schools and colleges in the flood-affected area where water stagnation still prevails could not conduct classes. In addition, the institutions, that was converted into relief centres, did not function on Monday.





As per the instructions from the Health Department, all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), including maintaining social distancing and wearing facemasks, were adopted in both schools and colleges while conducting classes for the students.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that except for the schools in the Kanniyakumari district, all the educational institutions were opened in the rest of the regions and about 80% attendance were reported.





"Arrangements were undertaken to provide noon-meal for the children studying in the government and government-aided schools," he said adding that the children in the State-run schools, who lost their text and notebooks in the floods, will get both of them after verification.





The official pointed out that since northeast monsoon rains intensified across the State, immunisation for various water-borne diseases will be carried out immediately for school children.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department also added that the induction programme, which was suspended for the first year Under Graduate (UG) Engineering, Arts, Science and Vocational students due to rain, has started from Monday.





"Similarly, classes for the freshers of polytechnic colleges have also begun with 90% attendance were reported," he said adding that notification for semester exams will also be issued shortly.





He said various cancelled programmes such as B.Arch admissions, hostel admissions, certificate verification for polytechnic students have re-started.





"The COVID-19 immunisation programme, especially for the college students, will also be organised by the institutions as per the requirements," he said. Distribution of free bus pass and other student-related work have also started from Monday, he added.





The official said that the recruitment of professors and other teaching staff in the government colleges will also resume shortly.