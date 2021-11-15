Low-pressure to form over Arabian Sea, heavy rains expected in TN on Nov 17,18

Chennai :

“An east-west shear zone extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level runs from southeast Arabian sea to southwest Bay of Bengal across South Interior Karnataka, North Kerala and north Tamil Nadu. Yesterday’s cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea now lies over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea off Karnataka¬ north Kerala coasts and extends up to mid-tropospheric level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over east-central Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra coasts during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west¬ northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 48 hours,” Dr S Balachandran, deputy director-general of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.





He added that the cyclonic circulation formed on Sunday over South Interior Karnataka and adjoining north Interior Tamil Nadu has merged with the above cyclonic circulation over east-central and adjoining southeast the Arabian Sea off Karnataka¬ north Kerala coasts. “A trough runs from the above cyclonic circulation over east-central and adjoining southeast the Arabian Sea off Karnataka¬ north Kerala coasts to north Konkan across south Maharashtra ¬ Goa coasts at 0.9 km above mean sea level,” said Dr Balachandran.





So, for the next 24 hours, heavy rains is expected to receive over Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Kallakurichi districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. And on November 17 and 18 heavy to very heavy rains is predicted for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and delta districts.





Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till Friday, as strong wind to blow at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph in the central and western parts of the Bay of Bengal, southern Andhra Pradesh and northern Tamil Nadu.