BJP demands TN govt to provide Rs 5K to BPL families affected by rain

Chennai :

He also called upon the government to provide a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre to the farmers whose crops were destroyed.

Around 1.5 lakh acres of crops were inundated across the state during torrential rains and waterlogging in the past week.

In a statement, Ravi also charged the state government with not catering to the issues faced by the people of the state.

He said that the previous DMK government had focused on amassing wealth and called upon the Stalin government to focus on the welfare of the people of the state.

BJP Tamil Nadu state president K. Annamalai also demanded the state government to waive crop loans availed after 2016-17.

Annamalai said that the farmers whose crops were lost in heavy rains would benefit from the Central government crop insurance scheme Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

He also said that Union Minister of state L. Murugan had visited the rain-affected areas and would provide details to the Central government.

Annamalai said that the state BJP would make every effort to get funds for Tamil Nadu after the committee led by L. Murugan provides an estimate on the crop losses to the Central government.

The Tamil Nadu BJP president also said that he supported the extension of last date of payment of premium for the crop insurance scheme.