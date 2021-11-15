COVID lockdown restrictions extended till November 30

The state on Sunday issued a Government Order (GO) extending lockdown restrictions till November 30.
Chennai: However, no new restrictions or relaxations were provided for the next 15 days, from November 16 to 30. As the lockdown is scheduled to end on November 15, the state issued a GO to extend the lockdown restrictions. According to the order, the restrictions which were already in place for commercial establishments will continue. The Chief Minister, in a press communique, about the restrictions, has asked the public above the age of 18 to get vaccinated and directed officials to ensure that public complete both their doses of vaccination.
