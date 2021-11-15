Two associates of deceased Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka held

The Crime Branch-CID sleuths arrested two key associates of underworld gangster Angoda Lokka from Bengaluru on Saturday night.
Coimbatore: Lokka, who was staying in Coimbatore by concealing his original identity, died of cardiac arrest under mysterious circumstances on July 3, 2020. Special teams of police investigating the case arrested his two associates Chanuka Thananayaka alias Ladiya alias Ladim, 38 from Colombo and T Gopalakrishnan alias Jayapal, 46, in Bengaluru. They were produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate M Sanjeevi Baskar and remanded in judicial custody. Inquiries by police revealed that advocate T Sivakami Sundari gave Lokka’s pistol to Thananayaka. Based on a tip off, a joint team of police from TN and Karnataka nabbed Thananayaka from an apartment at Banaswadi area. He was provided accommodation by Gopalakrishnan despite knowing his criminal background.
