Two die inhaling poisonous gas in Tirupur dyeing unit

Two persons were asphyxiated to death and three others hospitalised after they inhaled poisonous gas while cleaning a tank in a dyeing unit in Tirupur on Sunday.
Coimbatore: Police said Vadivel, 32, had first got into the tank to clean. He raised an alarm due to suffocation, the dyeing unit manager Dinesh Pandian (28) got into the tank to help, but both fainted after inhaling the poisonous gas. Four more persons identified as Ramakrishnan, Ramu, Rajendran and Nagaraj, who tried to rescue the duo also were hit by the poisonous gas. They were rescued by the fire service and rescue personnel. The Veerapandi police have arrested the dyeing unit owner Dhanalakshmi, 48. Further investigations are on.
Conversations