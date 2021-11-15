Woman killed in boulder crash, daughter still trapped in debris

A woman and her daughter were caught in the debris when a huge boulder rolled onto their house at Sathuvachary in Vellore on Sunday evening. However, the woman died on the way to hospital.

Vellore : Officials said that Ramani (45) wife of Pichandi (55) of farmers’ market area lived at the bottom of the hills abutting Sathuvachary. They took a rented dwelling atop the same hill some time ago. On Sunday, Pichandi was away at work when a huge boulder loosened by the rain suddenly rolled down smashed into the house injuring both Ramani and her daughter Nishanti (24). Police, revenue and fire service officials broke a wall with an earthmover and managed to retrieve Ramani and rushed her to Vellore GMCH. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival. Collector B Kumaravel Pandian, SP S Selvakumar are leading the relief operations and they were still trying to retrieve Nishanti from the rubble.