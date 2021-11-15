New dept ‘Mudhalvarin Mugavari’ formed

Chennai :

According to the order, the Chief Minister’s special cell, Chief Minister’s helpline, ‘Ungal Thogudhiyil Mudhalamaichar’ and Integrated and Inclusive Public Grievance CM Helpline Management System (IIPGCMS) would be integrated into one department. All the requirements for the ‘Mudhalvarin Mugavari’ department in the Secretariat will be handled by the Public department. All the officials who worked under the four initiatives ranking from District Revenue Officers (DRO) to the lower level officers would be brought under the new department. All the helpline numbers such as ‘1100’ and websites under CM Special Cell would be under the new department.