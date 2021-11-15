Ready to cooperate with other states, says Stalin

Chennai :

In his speech (copy of which was circulated to the media late on Sunday), which was presented on his behalf by state Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy in the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting held in Tirupati, Stalin attributed his absence to continuous downpour in the state, and said, “Tamil Nadu is a water deficit state and in short of a perennial river flowing through its territory. The farmers toil with the scanty groundwater and uncertain monsoon. Having a large farming population depending on traditional agriculture for ensuring food security, protecting our rights on inter-state rivers is too crucial for our state. We are always ready to cooperate with our neighbouring states and resolve the issues in a constructive and amicable manner resulting in mutual benefit.”





The Chief Minister further said, “Tamil Nadu strongly believes that the beauty of India lies in its multiculturalism and its inclusiveness that has been nurtured from time immemorial. Tamil Nadu strives to maintain cordial relationships with the neighbouring states and is the home for people from all parts of the country.”





“Solidarity among us is crucial in utilising the limited resources available with us in a judicious manner. Unnecessary litigations and needless conflicts will result in unwanted animosity that may hinder our progress. The universal language of love can dissolve all problems and make us march in the path of progress unitedly,” Stalin added.