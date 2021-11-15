OPS seeks minimum Rs 10 lakh solatium for rain victims’ kin

Chennai :

Expressing condolences to the families of those who were killed, AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam, in a statement on Sunday, said due to heavy downpour and floods a total of 14 persons were killed in the rain-related incidents.





Pointing out that during the AIADMK regime, the then state government extended solatium of Rs 10 lakh for each family of the persons, who were killed in various rain-related incidents over the years, Panneerselvam said, “the government’s announcement to distribute Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the persons killed in rain-related incidents cannot be accepted and therefore, the Chief Minister should intervene in this issue and provide Rs 10 lakh for them.”





Meanwhile, the AIADMK coordinator inspected rain-affected areas, including T Nagar and Anna Nagar to distribute essential commodities for the flood-affected people. To a question why Panneerselvam and his party deputy coordinator and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami were carrying out separate visits to the rain-affected areas instead of a joint tour, the AIADMK chief said there are no differences between us and it is up to people how they look at it.