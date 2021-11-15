Mettur dam full, discharge stepped up to 40,000 cusecs

Coimbatore :

The storage level which was maintained at 119 feet since November 9 was allowed to rise till 120 feet at 11.35 pm on Saturday.





As the dam reached its full capacity, the entire volume of water flowing into the dam was discharged. Therefore, the Water Resources Department has issued a flood alert to people living on the banks of River Cauvery in 12 districts.





With rains continuing and the quantum of release expected to go up, the people have been cautioned to move to safer places and all precautionary measures be taken to ensure safety and security of the lives and properties.





Inflow into the dam stood at 40,000 cusecs on Sunday evening. It was 25,000 cusecs in the morning. The dam has reached its full capacity for the 41st time in its 88 years of inception. In 2019, the dam reached its full capacity four times.