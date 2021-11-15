Ministers take stock of flood situation in Kanniyakumari

Madurai :

They made on the spot assessments at Periyakulam in Thovalai taluk, Pazhayaru in Suchindram and Vellamadam and also took stock of arrangements made in a shelter camp at Vellamadam. They also interacted with people on facilities provided to them.





The Ministers in a joint press conference, said several localities, including Thovalai, Shenbagaraman Pudur and Thiruppathisaram in Thovalai taluk, Therur, Puravaseri village and Therekalpudur in Agastheeswaram taluk and villages, including Manavalakurichi, Sadayamangalam and Muttaikadu of Kalkulam taluk, Parthibapuram, Kalingarajapuram, Pallikal, Vaikaloor of Killiyoor taluk and Kunnathur of Vilavancode taluk were badly affected.





Several houses in low-lying areas were flooded after tanks in Shenbagaraman Pudur, Thellanthi and Thiruppathisaram breached due to overflow from Poigai dam. Similar situation caused flooding in Suchindram, affecting the areas in Akkarai, Therur, Balakrishnan Pudur and Parapuvilai.





The Revenue Minister said teams would ascertain the extent of damage caused to houses, cattle, crops and water bodies in another two days once the stagnant waters drained and the final report would be submitted to Chief Minister MK Stalin.





Efforts would be taken to strengthen the capacity of water bodies by properly desilting tanks and rivers in Kanniyakumari district, he added.





The Ministers were accompanied by District Monitoring Officer B Jothi Nirmalasamy, Collector M Arvind and officials from various departments, sources said.





As many as 3,139 persons of 998 families were sheltered in 69 camps until Sunday morning. Totally, 23,461 electricity connections in the flood-hit areas were isolated by Tangedco as precautionary measure. Sources said that 34 transformers suffered breakdown.