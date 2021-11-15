Robbery gang from Andhra Pradesh held for stealing Rs 3.30 lakh from bike in Tiruvallur

Chennai :

The incident happened on October 16 when the victim Mohammed Ali of Manellur village parked his motorbike in front of a refreshment bar at Kottakarai. He was returning home after pledging jewels to buy land. However, he found Rs 3.30 lakh kept in the under-seat storage missing and lodged a complaint at Gummidipoondi police station. The police formed a special team and combed the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood and found a group of men moving near the crime spot on two-wheelers. And the yellow bag in which Mohammed Ali had kept the cash was found in one of the two-wheelers. Police after a thorough investigation secured them. The accused were identified as Chinna (27), Sunil (21), Salam Raj (24), Anu Kumar (29) and Sunil Kumar (25). Police said that the accused are notorious for waylaying people and have more than 10 cases against them in Tirupathi. “They are known for breaking car windshields to steal valuables,” said the police. All five were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.