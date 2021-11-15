Ex-chief surgeon of Cuddalore GH faces DVAC probe

Chennai :

The accused, Dr B Tamilarasan, was working as the Chief Civil Surgeon, Government Kamaraj Hospital between 2017 and 2020. He was later posted as Joint Director of Health Services, Nagapattinam, and opted for voluntary retirement on February 22.





The Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation (TNMSC) owns separate warehouses in each district headquarters to store medicines, medical equipment and all other allied materials, and distributes them to each unit from time to time. As and when the Corporation cannot supply some of these items, the Chief Medical Officers are empowered to purchase medicines, drugs, and allied materials, etc. from private medical pharma – but only if the purchase is below Rs 5,000.





The DVAC FIR alleged that during his tenure at Government Kamaraj Hospital, Dr Tamilarasan used to regularly draw quotations from two non-existent pharma firms and one Jupiter Pharma. Examining all the documents pertaining to purchase of medicines, drugs, etc., revealed that Jupiter Pharma quoted the lowest price rate in all of them, and all items were purchased only from the firm in a stereotype manner, the FIR added.





Purchase details collected by the DVAC showed that to circumvent the cap of Rs 5,000, Tamilarasan divided the purchase on single day into two or three items. Further, there was no certificate to show that the medicines and medical equipment were not available in the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation warehouse. So, without certificate for non-availability of drugs, the medical officer exceeded the purchase limit for a single day by dividing it into two or three categories and using false quotations.





The accused doctor has committed the offences of forgery for the purpose of cheating, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of government property entrusted to him and criminal misconduct by abusing his official position, thereby causing loss to government exchequer, the DVAC said in the FIR.