Tamil Nadu Govt plans to finish immunisation programme for school kids by November

Chennai :

A senior official from the School Education Department said the immunisation programme for the children would be undertaken through the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.





The school managements have already been instructed to inform all the parents with regard to the drive, the official said. “Earlier, it was planned to complete the immunisation camp in December. However, after consulting health experts, the vaccination programme is expected to be completed by November itself,” he said.





Pointing out that a detailed schedule for vaccination drive has been formulated, the official said Diphtheria, Pertussis and Tetanus (DPT) vaccination for children aged five to six and Tetanus and adult diphtheria (TD) immunisation for 10-year-old children would be carried out during the drive.





Though the plan is to organise the immunisation programme in schools on Thursdays and Fridays, the officials have also decided to hold the drive on weekends as well depending on local requirement.





The immunisation drive would be carried out by the nurses from Primary Health Centres across the State, he said. “In addition, the camps will also be conducted in health centres on all the weekdays. Parents who take their children for vaccination should follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) that is in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.





The official also said that the Health Department would continue to provide zinc tablets to the students of government and aided schools till total normalcy is restored from the pandemic.