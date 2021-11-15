45 teams step up rescue ops in flood-hit district

Madurai :

The DGP said that 45 rescue teams comprising members of the SDRF and Commando Force personnel are ready to tackle exigencies in the district, apart from being engaged in rescue operations. A total of 865 personnel have rescued around 10,000 people and of them, nearly 3,000 have been sheltered in camps, the DGP told reporters at Periyakulam. As many as 42 boats were involved in rescuing people from low-lying areas. However, at present, stagnant waters have started receding. Also, Disaster Response Force battalions with around 1,000 specially trained police personnel are ready. Besides, 350 rescue swimmers are on standby. Further, Babu said around 10,000 police personnel have been trained, especially to operate boats, adopt life-saving methods and administer first-aid to the needy.