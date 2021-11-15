RMC issues red alert for Kanniyakumari, orange and yellow warnings for TN dists

Chennai :

Heavy to very heavy rains is likely to occur at isolated places over The Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul and Tiruppur A yellow warning has been issued for Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai; Puducherry and Karaikal for the next 24 to 48 hours.





“The low pressure area over Thailand and adjoining south Andaman Sea is likely to move westnorthwestwards and become well marked over north Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday. Thereafter it is likely to concentrate into a depression over west­central Bay of Bengal by November 17 and reach south Andhra Pradesh coast around November 18,” said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, Chennai.