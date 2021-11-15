Mon, Nov 15, 2021

Tamil Nadu administers 16.32 lakh doses in the 8th mega vaccination drive

Published: Nov 15,202112:16 AM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Tamil Nadu inoculated 16,32,498 people against Covid-19 in the 8th mega vaccination drive carried out across the state on Sunday.

Ma Subramanian (right behind the vaccine beneficiary) overseeing the drive. Twitter- @Subramanian_ma
Ma Subramanian (right behind the vaccine beneficiary) overseeing the drive. Twitter- @Subramanian_ma
Chennai:
A total of 5.44 lakh people received the first shot while 10.87 lakh people got the second, a release from the health department said.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination drive conducted between 7 am and 7 pm in various places such as primary health centres, government hospitals and schools.

In view of the vaccination exercise today, there would not be any special camp on Monday (November 15), the release added.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations