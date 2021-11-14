6.63 lakh vaccine doses administered during eighth mega vaccination drive in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

As many as 2.03 lakh people took first dose of the vaccines and 4.07 lakh second doses of vaccines were given in Tamil Nadu till 1 pm. The highest number of 37,549 doses of vaccines were administered in Tiruppur, followed by 35,202 doses of vaccines in Coimbatore.





A total of 24,274 doses of vaccines were administered in Chennai at about 2,000 vaccination sites within the city. Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected the vaccination drive at a vaccination and medical camp in Villivakkam on Sunday.





Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination camp in government hospital in Thiruvallur, while health secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected the vaccination drive at government hospitals in the city.





Health secretary urged that all those who have not taken first dose and those who are due for second dose should make use of the mega vaccination camp. "At least 1.61 crore people are eligible to take first dose and 71.15 lakh persons are due or over due for second dose in the State," he added.





There are about 71 lakh vaccines in stock in Tamil Nadu for the vaccination drive. Earlier, health minister Ma Subramanian had said that the state government aims at vaccinating 100 percent of the State population with at least one dose of the vaccine by the end of November.





Currently, 72 percent people have been vaccinated with at least one dose against COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu and 33 percent people have been vaccinated with both the doses.