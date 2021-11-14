Class XII students to get awareness about TN engineering courses and admissions

Chennai :

On average about 80,000 engineering seats remain vacant every year and the 2019 year tops the list with more than one lakh seats that could not be filled by the colleges.





As the feedback from the academicians and experts suggests that most of the Class XII students feel that the TNEA admission process was complicated, the authorities in the DOTE have planned to set up permanent student facilitation centres across all the districts.





A senior official from the DOTE told DT NEXT that the student's facilitation centers will have experts and counselors, who will not only impart knowledge about the importance of engineering courses to the students, they also visit the schools and organize counseling sessions on a regular basis.





"Most of the students think that job opportunities were less after completing engineering courses", he said adding "many students from rural areas, who secure more marks in the engineering courses, could not get jobs due to lack of communication".





The official said that the curriculum for all the engineering courses for the first year to final year students will be changed according to the industry requirements.





"Students will be explained about more job opportunities due to the syllabus change", he said adding "they will also be told that how the DOTE has planned to reduce studying the gaps in terms of infrastructure, network facilities, human resources, supporting services", he said.





As it was planned to conduct a detailed training program for placement officers and principals of engineering colleges along with representatives of industries, he said the experts in the student's counseling center will explain in detail the plans with regard to increasing the placement for the engineering candidates.





"In addition, detailed video clippings with regard to engineering courses and its importance will be uploaded in the official portal of the DOTE to enable the students for getting thorough information", he said EoM