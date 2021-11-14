Kumari marooned, many in low-lying areas evacuated

Madurai :

Heavy rains have soaked much of the district since Friday evening, causing severe flooding and ultimately throwing normal life out of gear. Many localities in Thovalai, Agastheeswaram, Killiyoor and Kalkulam taluks were submerged by floods, sources said.





After inspecting the flood affected areas in the district, T Mano Thangaraj, Minister of Information and Technology, said the district experienced over 15 cm of rainfall since Friday night and people in low lying houses, which are prone to damage, have been evacuated. Further, the minister sought cooperation from people to stay indoors until the situation improves. Earlier, he inspected arrangements in relief shelters and the affected Lankan refugee camp at Perumalpuram in Agastheeswaram.





The Collector said as many as 1,782 from a total of 532 families including 862 women have been sheltered in 36 camps until 4 pm, on Saturday. Thovalai was the worst affected among other places in the district.Sources said seven rescue boats were pressed into service to evacuate victims.





A major breach in Periyakulam tank, Thovalai also resulted in overflowing of water from 16 small tanks causing flooding. It’s in 1992, the coastal district in the southern tip of Tamil Nadu witnessed major floods.



