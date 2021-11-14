Sun, Nov 14, 2021

Many trains cancelled due to landslides

Published: Nov 14,202106:23 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Due to landslip between Kuzhithurai and Eraniel railway stations in Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram section on Friday, has been cancelled.

Representative image
Representative image
Madurai:
Due to landslip between Kuzhithurai and Eraniel railway stations in Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram section on Friday, Nagercoil–Thiruvananthapuram Exp Special (06426) scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 6.30 am, on Saturday (November 13), has been cancelled. Restoration work is in progress, a statement said. Its pairing train, Thiruvananthapuram– Nagercoil Exp Special (06427) scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram at 5.15 pm on Saturday, stands cancelled. Earlier Guruvayur–Chennai Egmore express train (16128) scheduled to leave Guruvayur at 9.35 pm on November 13, as partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram and Nagercoil.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations