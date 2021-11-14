Sadhaya Vizha held following COVID-19 protocols

State honour being accorded to the statue of Raja Raja Cholan during the Sadhaya Vizha on Saturday

Thiruchirapalli :

The ‘Sadhaya Vizha’ commenced at around 6 am with mangala isai in view of Raja Raja Cholan’s star birthday in the Tamil month of Aippasi. After the mangala isai, the temple staff were distributed with new dresses while Othuvars performed a special puja for the Devaram scripture and took it by procession and recited Parayanam at Nandhi Mandapam in the inner prakaram.





Subsequently, the Thanjavur district collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver garlanded the statue of Raja Raja Cholan followed by Sadhaya Vizha committee chairman D Selvam and Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam Hereditary Trustee Babaji Rajah Bhonsle.





Later, Saivite priests performed a special Yagam before the idols of Raja Raja Cholan and Ulagamadevi which were rescued from Gujarat and as many as 38 commodities including turmeric, Sandal pate, milk and curd were poured as abhishekam to Peruvudaiyar and Periya Nayaki amman. Pujas were conducted in Sanskrit and Tamil.





The Sadhaya Vizha used to be held for several days with special programmes. However, owing to COVID-19 pandemic situation, the rather grand festival was organised for only one day.



