Two killed by noxious gas inside well near Kaveripakkam in Ranipet

Chennai :

Two persons were killed when they swooned while attempting to lower themselves inside a farm well to check the electric motor. Their bodies were recovered in the early hours of Saturday. According to police, Mani (54) of Karimedu village near Kaveripakkam had taken on lease land at Sithanji near Ocheri in Ranipet district. He along with his son in law Subash (4) working in a private company in Chennai went to this land on Friday evening to water their farm. As the motor was not working, Mani tried to get into the well to check the motor but swooned and fell into the water. On seeing this, Subash in a bid to save Mani also got down the sam rope and met with the same fate. As both did not return home, relatives came to the land in search of them. Avalur police registered a case.



