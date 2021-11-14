Residents perform last rites on road after cremation ground cut off in Ariyalur

Thiruchirapalli :

Continuous downpour had washed away the main road at Senthurai in Ariyalur district, residents were in a difficult condition as they had lost the only approach road to the cremation ground. On Saturday morning, a senior citizen died at Nakkambadi village and the relatives found it very difficult to take the body to the cremation ground. The family tried to find some alternate pathway to reach the cremation ground but in vain. Subsequently, the elders from the village suggested cremating the body in the main road. Based on their suggestions, the family brought all materials and readied a makeshift funeral pyre and did the last rites.



