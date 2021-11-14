Officials assess 1,160 acres of inundation, crop damage in Ranipet

Chennai :

A total of 1160 acres was inundated by the current rain in Ranipet, district officials said. This includes 1120 acres paddy and 40 acres of other crops, they said added that crop damage of more than 33 per cent was seen in 335 acres which included paddy in 320 acres and the rest comprising other crops. While the damage was spread over the district’s seven taluks, the heaviest damage was seen in 11 villages attached to the five taluks of Timiri, Arcot, Sholingur, Arakkonam and Nemili, officials said. While four villages each were affected in the Timiri and Arcot taluks, 2 villages were affected in Sholilngur taluk and one each in the Arakkonam and Nemili taluks, officials said. Arrangements were being made to provide compensation wherever possible, they added.



