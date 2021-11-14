Reduce VAT on fuel, Makkal Needhi Maiam urges government

Chennai :

After the Centre reduced central excise for petrol by Rs 5 per litre and Rs 10 per litre for diesel, MNM vice president R Thangavel, in a statement, said that 22 states and union territories have brought down their VAT but the government has not reduced it.“DMK had promised in its election manifesto to reduce Rs 5 per litre for petrol and Rs 4 for diesel. However, the state reduced the price of petrol by Rs 3 per litre but the price has gone up subsequently, ” he said, adding that Puducherry has reduced the price of the petrol by Rs 12 per litre to Rs 94 per litre and diesel price by Rs 19 per litre to Rs 84.60 per litre.



