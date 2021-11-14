Guilty will be punished, arrested: Stalin on student’s suicide in Kovai

Chennai :

In a statement, Stalin tweeted, “Death of Coimbatore student has made my heart grieve. The perversion and malice of human animals have claimed a life. School management must ensure that sexual harassment does not happen. The guilty would be arrested and brought to book. Safety of women would be ensured,” Stalin tweeted. Joining the issue with the chief minister, DMK Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi tweeted, “Suicide of a school student in Coimbatore due to sexual harassment by her teacher has made me nervous. Stringent action must be initiated against school management for not initiating any action despite the student’s repeated complaints,” she tweeted.



