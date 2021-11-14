Inscription reveals Devanadiyars gave lake for upkeep of T’malai temple

Tiruvannamalai :

The inscription was discovered at Kilnathur on the Tiruvannamalai bypass road and deciphering it revealed that it dated to the 1571 CE. It stated that the Devanadiars of the temple who were involved in the arts including dance, poetry and drama were given a village, Karikala Chola Nallur nearby. However the Devanadiyars of Tiruvananmalai who lived in the town’s mela veedhi and keela veedhi handed over the Kumbaneri portion to the temple for its “thirupani.” The present irrigation tank in Kilnatahur might be the Kumbaneri mentioned in the inscription, Balamurugan said.



