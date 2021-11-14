Man held in sex abuse case shot at for pelting stones at cops

Madurai :

Kuruvi Vijay along with M Karthi alias Mouli (28) of Vandiyur, Madurai, was accused of sexually abusing a woman, resident of Anna Nagar. The woman was victimised by the duo after she’s forcibly taken into a four-wheeler on Friday night. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s uncle, Annanagar police filed a case and the duo were arrested late Friday.





Earlier, the victim on Friday night approached her uncle’s house at Deputy Collector Colony, Annanagar at around 9 p.m., to provide him food. On her return by a two-wheeler, the duo followed her and intercepted before taking forcibly into the vehicle.





The Annanagar police led by Inspector Senthilkumaran and Sub Inspector Sivarama Krishnan took the accused Vijay and Mouli to scene of crime on Saturday. While demonstrating the accused all of a sudden pelted stones at the police personnel to eventually escape from the police. Subsequently, the Inspector was hurt on his chest and they resorted to firing. The other accused Mouli while attempting to flee fell injuring his leg. Both accused were admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai.





Meanwhile, mother of Vijay sought action against police for opening fire at her son. In a petition to Madurai Collector, K Pandiammal alias Kannagi said her elder son Vijay was often picked up by police on pretext of investigation.



