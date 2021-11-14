Tirupattur Collector warns of action against dumping of garbage in Palar

Vellore :

Social activists in Madanur near Ambur on Saturday videographed and uploaded on social media, conservancy staff taking a tricycle full of garbage on to a nearby causeway fand dumped into the water. “The garbage dumped included discarded thermocol sheets and plastic waste,” a social activist seeking anonymity said.





A week ago, conservancy staff of the Nariampattu panchayat was caught on camera standing in knee deep water in the Palar river and offloading garbage into the river from their tricycle.





Asked about this, Collector Amar Kuswaha said, “we came to know of the Nariampattu incident and have taken action against those responsible. However, the Madanur incident will be investigated and definitely action will be taken.”





He further said, “initially we planned to install CCTV cameras in residential areas abutting the river to check this menace as in addition to polluting the water it also clogs the smooth flow of water. However, installation of CCTV involves an official to monitor it and that is not possible now as the district is presently short of officials after trifurcation. However I will order filing of FIRs against such officials who play truant despite being told that water bodies have to be kept clean,” he said.





Vellore District Consumer Federation president K Sathiyamoorthy when asked said: “Officials indulge in dumping waste in the river as they have scant respect for the law.”





A total of slightly more than 4 lakh acres depended on Palar water starting from Pillur near Vaniyambadi to the location in Kanchipuram where water entered sea and hence pollution would affect all these areas.



