Kovai reports surge in cases

Chennai :

According to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department on Saturday, the daily numbers in Coimbatore rose to 134 cases, up from 108 a day earlier. Chennai, too, had more cases than Friday, 120 cases against 114. All the other districts reported less than 100 cases; 15 of them in single digits and none in three districts. Adding these, the total number of cases in State has gone up to 27,14,025.





Deaths due to the pandemic, too, went up to from 8 on Friday to 14, which included three each in Chennai and Chengalpattu. The toll now stands at 36,273.





While the overall test positivity rate (TPR) remained at 0.8 per cent, Chengalpattu reported 1.4 per cent TPR and Chennai 1 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 1,00,723 people were tested for the infection.





The bulletin added that 934 people were declared recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 26,68,001.



