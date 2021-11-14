Tamil Nadu: Boy dies after falling into farm well sans parapet

Chennai :

The deceased, Sathishkumar of Nallur, Kollamedu village in Thirukalukundram, had completed ITI and was doing farming with his father Vasudevan. On Friday, Sathish took the cattle for grazing. Since most of the places were flooded, Sathish was searching for a proper spot for the cattle but accidentally stepped on the ground level farm well and drowned. Villagers on hearing the cries rushed to the spot and tried to rescue Sathish. Mahabalipuram Fire and Rescue team also rushed to the spot but by then Sathish had breathed his last. They fished out the body and sent it for post-mortem to Chengalpattu GH. The Sadras police have registered a case.



