Stalin promises interim relief to rain-hit farmers

Thiruchirapalli :

While visiting Mannargudi in Tiruvarur, he said timely action by his government averted major loss to life and property during this current monsoon. He added that an expert team led by retired IAS officer V Thiruppugazh has been formed for flood mitigation.





Stalin, who commenced his assessment from Kurunjipadi Panchayat Union in Cuddalore district, interacted with the residents and inspected the areas inundated at Maruthi Nagar in Arangamangalam panchayat. He distributed rice, blankets and essentials to the affected people and also house-site pattas worth Rs 5.22 lakh to 18 Adi Dravidar families. Also, he issued orders sanctioning Rs 2.10 lakh to facilitate the 18 beneficiaries to construct greenhouses. At Adoor Agaram, Stalin stepped into a paddy field and assessed the submerged crop. He interacted with the farmers and provided aid of Rs 30,000 to each who lost their cows in the rains. An assistance of Rs 16,000 was extended to farmers who lost their calves.





“The team which has been assessing losses would submit a report based on which the government will support farmers. If needed, the government will help them replant crops,” Stalin assured. He added that the government has been planning to disburse interim relief based on the report by the special team after complete crop assessment. According to the team, samba has been cultivated in an area of 17.46 lakh acre and 68,682 hectare land is assessed to be submerged in the rains so far. The assessment would be over in a day or two. Later, the Chief Minister visited the farmlands in Puthur village in Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai and also interacted with the people at the tsunami residential colony in Tharangampadi and Kesavanpalayam and distributed relief. The CM went to Karungani and Arunthavapulam areas in Nagapattinam district besides Thiruvarur and Thanjavur districts.





When asked about the AIADMK blaming the DMK for failing to retain the full capacity of 142 feet at Mullaiperiyar dam, he said, “We do not want to politicise the issue and the Irrigation Minister has already given a reply.”



