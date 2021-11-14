New low-pressure forms, TN districts to receive rain

Chennai :

A new low-pressure area has formed over the south Andaman sea adjoining the Thailand coast on Saturday, RMC stated, and also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm in several TN districts in the next 48 hours. It is likely to become a depression over the north Andaman Sea, adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal by November 15. Then it is expected to intensify further and reach Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent 48 hours. Chennai will remain cloudy with the possibility of light to moderate showers in some areas.



