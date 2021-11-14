Supreme Court: Periyar dam needs continuous supervision

New Delhi :

The issue pertaining to the 126-year-old Mullaiperiyar dam is a matter of “continuous supervision”, the Supreme Court said on Saturday and asked the Tamil Nadu government to keep the seepage data ready for the court’s perusal, if required. The dam was built in 1895 on the Periyar river in Idukki district of Kerala. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar observed that there should not be any adversarial approach in the matter and it would look into the issues and then take a call.



