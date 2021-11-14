Sun, Nov 14, 2021

14-member advisory team constituted for flood mitigation

Published: Nov 14,202101:35 AM

Tamil Nadu government has constituted a 14-member advisory committee to mitigate and manage flood risk in Chennai.

Representative image
Chennai: Tamil Nadu government has constituted a 14-member advisory committee to mitigate and manage flood risk in Chennai. The committee is to be chaired by retired IAS officer V Thiruppugazh. He had served as an advisor to the National Disaster Management Authority and was formerly additional secretary to the State for policy and planning. The Chief Planner of Town and Country Planning Organization, Delhi and Nambi Appadurai, director of Climate Resilience Practice World Resources Institute and chief planner of CMDA, among others, would also be part of the committee.

