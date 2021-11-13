Sat, Nov 13, 2021

Kamal Haasan expresses shock over schoolgirl's suicide

Published: Nov 13,202106:59 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has expressed shock at the death of a schoolgirl in Coimbatore who allegedly committed suicide after being sexually harrassed by one of her school teachers.

Kamal Haasan.
Kamal Haasan.
Chennai:
Tweeting in Tamil, the actor said that those responsible for the death of the student must be punished and that the state of Tamil Nadu must put a stop to such incidents. 

The incident, which has sparked protests in Tamil Nadu, saw the R S Puram police arrest a physics teacher identified as Mithun Chakravarthy in connection with the case on Friday. 

The police have registered a case under different sections of the POCSO Act against him. 

On Saturday, the police filed a case under the POCSO Act against the school principal as well.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations