Kamal Haasan expresses shock over schoolgirl's suicide

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has expressed shock at the death of a schoolgirl in Coimbatore who allegedly committed suicide after being sexually harrassed by one of her school teachers.
Chennai:
Tweeting in Tamil, the actor said that those responsible for the death of the student must be punished and that the state of Tamil Nadu must put a stop to such incidents.
The incident, which has sparked protests in Tamil Nadu, saw the R S Puram police arrest a physics teacher identified as Mithun Chakravarthy in connection with the case on Friday.
The police have registered a case under different sections of the POCSO Act against him.
On Saturday, the police filed a case under the POCSO Act against the school principal as well.
