Virudhunagar rape, murder case: High Court cancels parole for life term convict

Chennai :

A division bench of judges Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice G Jayachandran has ordered that P Veerabharathi (50), the life term convict to surrender before the Central Prison, Puzhal by 5 PM on 13.11.2021.





The direction was given on a plea moved by Veerabharathi for his premature release from prison. As he wanted to argue his case party-in-person, the court granted him parole in 2017 and the convict has been enjoying the same since that period.





“The purpose for which the petitioner was granted parole is served. The petitioner is therefore directed to surrender before the Superintendent of Prison, Puzhal by 05.00 p.m., on 13.11.2021, failing which, the Commissioner of Police, Chennai shall secure the petitioner and send him to the Central Prison, Puzhal, Chennai, to undergo his remaining period of sentence,” the judges said in their direction.





In 1999, a 16-year-old girl was gang-raped and killed in the Virudhunagar district. Veerabharathi, an Engineering degree holder, was added as the first accused. The trial court gave death sentence in 2000. However, it was later commuted to a life sentence. During his 17 years incarceration period, the Veerabharathi had earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA).





The High Court granted parole to the petitioner to contest his case as party-in-person and the concession given by this court was time to time extended since 2017.





“Finally, the parole was granted for him from January 1, 2019, to appear before the Apex Court and that order was later extended until further orders by this Court vide order, dated 11.02.2019,” the HC maintained.





The bench further contended that for one reason or another, this writ petition seeking premature release has been adjourned and pending before this Court and the petitioner herein continue to enjoy the parole all along.





“When the matter was taken up for hearing on November 08, 2021, the petitioner appeared in person and argued his case. He sought time to circulate his written submission and citations. The Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) was also directed to circulate the entire records to this court to appreciate the submissions made by the petitioner as well as the APP,” the HC mentioned in its order.





During the hearing on Friday, the APP submitted entire records the petitioner-in-person submitted his written submission along with citations. Thereafter, the bench cancelled the parole given for the petitioner.