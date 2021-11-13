Pits to sharpen weapons of stone age men found near Gingee

The discovery of pits used by stone age men to sharpen his weapons and implements has resulted in the Tiruvannamalai Centre for Historical Research requesting the state archeological department to safeguard and study the site further, according to the centre’s secretary S Balamurugan.
Tiruvannamalai: Based on information from two persons in Padipallam village near Gingee in Villupuram taluk abutting Tiruvannamalai’s Vettavalam, the researchers visited the nearby Panchamada hillock where they discovered numerous pits with foot print like protrusions. Investigation revealed that the pits – said to be about 5,000 years told - were actually sites used by stone age man to sharpen his weapons and implements to make them more effective. As water was needed for the sharpening process such pits would usually be found near water sources. Similarly, many sharpening sites were located around a tarn atop the hillock.
