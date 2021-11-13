Pondy CM announces financial relief to rain-hit, crop damage and cattle loss

Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 20,000 per hectare for paddy crop damaged in the recent rains in the Union Territory. Talking to news persons here, the Chief Minister announced an assistance of Rs 5,000 each to the registered construction workers and to the fishermen.
Puducherry: As many as 48,000 families of construction workers and 44,000 fishermen families will be benefited. Rangasamy said Puducherry received more than 15 cms rainfall since the last three days and most of the lakes in Puducherry and Karaikal were filled to the brim. About 1,000 hectares of paddy crops were damaged and 25 houses damaged. An assistance of Rs 25,000 each would be provided to the damaged houses, he added. The Chief Minister also said that a sum of Rs 10,000 will be provided if a cow perished and Rs 5,000 for a goat. The officials were advised to prepare a full report about the damages, he said.
