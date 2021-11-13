Arunachaleswarar temple officials make provisions for ghee offering

With the 10-day long festivities for this year’s Karthigai Deepam festival having started, officials of Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar temple arranged for ghee offerings by devotees, sources said.
Tiruvannamalai: The offering could be in cash or kind, officials said and added that ghee offerings in kind would be received at a special counter near the Katchi mandapam in the temple’s third pragaram. Those wanting to pay in cash either in person or through the online mode could pay Rs 250 for 1 kg, Rs 150 for 500 grams and Rs 80 for 250 grams, temple officials said. “Deepa Mai” would be provided as prasadam to devotees on Thriuvathirai day after the Arudhra darshan, officials added.
