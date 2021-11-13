1 killed in wall collapse, residents demands pumping out water

Vellore :

The victim was identified as Umapathy of Thottalam near Ambur who died when the rain sodden wall of his house collapsed on him while sleeping. Collector Amar Kuswaha inspected the collapsed wall of the Vaniyambadi farmers market and arranged for repairs, officials said. Meanwhile, a section of the public in Vaniyambadi staged a road roko demanding that officials act to remove water stagnating in their areas. Officials pacified them by promising immediate action. Some boulders also rolled onto the Yelagiri hills ghat road in the early hours of Friday. Though there was not much damage, highways and revenue officials rushed to the spot to check for any such incidents.



