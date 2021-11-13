GO giving priority for Tamil medium students in employment issued

According to the order, changes have been introduced in the process of giving priority in govt jobs that has been in place from 1970.
Chennai: The state issued a Government Order (GO) giving priority in employment for persons studied in Tamil medium, for first generation graduates and for youth who lost both their parents due to COVID-19. According to the order, changes have been introduced in the process of giving priority in govt jobs that has been in place from 1970. The changes include giving priority for persons who studied in Tamil medium in govt schools, for persons who lost both their parents due to COVID-19 and for first generation graduates. Priority in govt jobs will be in the order of 1:4 for non-priority categories.
